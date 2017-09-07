Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Georgia car crash kills 2 ethnic Armenians, three citizens injured


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Two ethnic Armenians have been killed, and three citizens of Armenia have been injured in the car crash on September 7 in Georgia. The killed ethnic Armenians were passengers of a Mercedes vehicle.

The foreign ministry of Armenia told ARMENPRESS the Armenian embassy is in constant contact with local authorities.

 



