Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Former Armenian president’s official vehicle to be auctioned


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The government has allowed the state property management department to auction off the armored 1982 Mercedes Benz 500 SEL, which served as Armenia’s 1st President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s official vehicle during his tenure.

The auction will be held within a three-months period, and the starting price is set at 17 million drams.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration