Moscow court sentences bank hostage-taker Aram Petrosyan to 12 years in max. security prison

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A Moscow court has sentenced Aram Petrosyan to 12 years imprisonment for taking hostages last year in the Russian capital’s Citibank, TASS reports.

Petrosyan was found guilty for armed hostage taking and terrorism.

“He will serve his sentence in a maximum security prison”, the judge said upon delivering the verdict.

In addition to the 12 year sentence, Petrosyan will not be able to travel outside of Moscow or change his residence address for one year after serving the total sentence.

“History will justify me”, Petrosyan screamed while exiting the courtroom.

Earlier Petrosyan said he is partly guilty. He said he feels remorse for what he has done.

On August 24, 2016, Petrosyan took 4 people hostage in a bank in Moscow, threatening to blow up the explosive device which was strapped on his body. He released all hostages and surrendered later in the evening. The device was later revealed to be a dummy.

Petrosyan had difficulties in his business activities and was in debt.