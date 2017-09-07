Government endorses extension of social assistance project for bordering communities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The law on social assistance for bordering communities, which was initially effective until 2018, is being extended until 2021.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government amended the law, which was adopted in 2014. The law will be submitted to Parliament.

Davit Lokyan, minister of territorial administration and development, mentioned that the assistance program is being implemented in 37 settlements of 25 bordering communities.

The assistance includes a wide range of sectors, such as partial compensation of consumed gas, power etc.

“The purpose of the assistance is to improve the living conditions of our citizens in bordering communities”, he said.

The total worth of the project is estimated at 1 billion drams.