Golden Apricot Film Festival director steps down

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Harutyun Khachatryan has stepped down as director of Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival.

The press center of Golden Apricot said Khachatryan resigned due to busy schedule in making a new film.

The founding council of the festival appointed film critic Susanna Harutyunyan to substitute Khachatryan.

Harutyunyan previously served as the artistic director of Golden Apricot.