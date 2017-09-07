Trump has been president for too long, says Germany’s Martin Schulz

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Martin Schulz, the candidate for Germany’s Chancellor from the Social Democratic Party, says Donald Trump has been the President of the United States for too long.

Asked by Zeit Magazin for how long Trump will remain in office, Schulz said: “In my opinion, it’s already too long that he’s been in office”.

Schulz has criticized the US president on many occasions, urging European not to give in to Trump’s political reasoning.

According to recent polls, 38,5% of voters are ready to cast ballots for Angela Merkel, while 24% expressed support for Schulz.