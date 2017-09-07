North Korea’s actions require global response, says NATO chief
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. North Korea’s actions are a global threat, therefore they require a global response – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said September 7 in Estonia.
“We have called on North Korea to fully implement all UN resolutions, abandon its nuclear and missile programs, refrain from further tests and get involved in a constructive dialogue”, he said.
He stressed that “all members of the international community must fully implement UN’s sanctions against North Korea”.
