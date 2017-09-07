Government improves payment procedure of military pension
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is optimizing the payment procedure of military pensions.
The government adopted the relevant decision during today’s Cabinet meeting.
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan said that previously the pensions for the military were calculated and paid through a separate database.
“Now they will be calculated in the general pension system and will be paid through HayPost national post operators”, he said.
