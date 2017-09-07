Government develops Armenia’s Development Strategy 2030 document

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The designing of the “Armenia’s development strategy 2030” document has begun, PM Karapetyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Ministries have been given assignments on September 6 for holding effective discussions, regarding creating task forces for each sector, who will hold discussions on this document within 3 months. The Center for Strategic Initiatives will deal with the secretariat functions of the task forces”, he said.

The PM tasked the ministers to include their best specialists in these working groups.