Armenian PM orders “urgent measures” to restore declining crayfish population

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. According to a research, crayfish population has declined in water basins, especially in Lake Sevan, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that the decline is associated with both incorrect regulations for fishing and insufficient control and the use of inappropriate fishing equipment imported from abroad.

The PM tasked the nature protection minister to deal with the issue and rule out cases of fishing permit extension. The minister was also tasked with designing and proposing new recommendations on revising the permit issuance procedures.

Prime Minister Karapetyan ordered heightened control and supervision on the matter.

“The resource has indeed declined, and this field which we considered a promising field is in a crisis situation today”, the PM said, urging the minister to take urgent measures.