Armenian passenger bus involved in Georgia crash, fatalities reported

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian passenger bus was involved in a car crash in Georgia in the morning of September 7, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

According to the ministry, 11 of the passengers sought medical treatment.

“I can’t say anything more at this moment. We will inform you as soon as we have details”, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said.

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia told ARMENPRESS the crash happened in the country’s Natakhtari region. The embassy is trying to clarify details.

According to media reports, the crash was caused by a Mercedes vehicle, whose driver and passenger died.