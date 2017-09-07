Government to return exporter VAT faster

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan tasked relevant authorities regarding the time periods for VAT returns for viticulture and winemaking exporters.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, the PM said that according to the current regulations VAT return for exported production is carried out within a 90-day period and the government is strictly supervising the rules.

“During a meeting with brandy and wine producing companies in the government, the issue of the time period for VAT returns of their exports was raised, in some cases financial difficulties might be caused for them”, the PM said.

The PM tasked the State Revenue Commission to study and submit proposals within 2 days regarding cutting the time period short.

The Agriculture ministry was tasked with cooperating with the State Revenue Commission on the matter.