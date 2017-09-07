South Korean president calls for enhanced sanctions against North

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said it is time to enhance sanctions against North Korea.

“Perhaps the time has come for stronger sanctions. I believe that both Russia and China have the same stance. And if not, specific measures are required, I think we must all come together and discuss this issue”, he said September 7.

According to him, North Korean provocations continue after the UN Security Council adopted the resolution, therefore sanctions must be enhanced.