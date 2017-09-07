Nearly 1 million left without power supply as hurricane Irma reaches Puerto Rico

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 1 million people were left without power supply as the devastating hurricane Irma brought severe winds and rains to Puerto Rico, Associated Press reported citing local authorities.

Local authorities said nearly half of the island is left without electricity, and almost 50 thousand people don’t have water supply.

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a powerful Category 5 storm, the most powerful ever recorded in the Atlantic.