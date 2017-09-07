3 Georgian soldiers wounded in Afghanistan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Three Georgian soldiers have been wounded in Afghanistan as the Baghram airfield came under attack, Georgian media reported.
The Georgian defense ministry said a suicide bomber attacked the airfield which resulted in three of their soldiers of an infantry battalion being wounded. The soldiers are part of the Resolute Support mission.
14:13, 07.05.2017
