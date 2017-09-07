Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Shanxi military officials in China

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the official visit to China, Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and his delegation were hosted September 6 in the country’s Shanxi province, the defense ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenian defense minister had a meeting with top military officials of Shanxi region.

During the meeting minister Sargsyan thanked the Chinese officials for the warm reception, presented the results of his negotiations and expressed hope that the cooperation between the two friendly countries will dynamically develop.

The Chinese side expressed assurance that the Armenian defense minister’s visit will boost defense cooperation.