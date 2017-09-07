Hurricane Harvey death toll reaches 70 in Texas, USA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the US state of Texas has reached 70 as result of Hurricane Harvey, Associated Press reports. At least 30 died in Harris country.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot earlier estimated that 150-180 billion dollars will be needed to eliminate the consequences of the hurricane.

More than 43,000 Texans were left without their homes as the hurricane ripped through.

The US government has already asked Congress to allocate 7,85 billion dollars for initial expenses in restoring the damage.