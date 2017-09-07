Fatalities reported as hurricane Irma pounds Caribbean islands

YEREVAN, SEPEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Reports of fatalities and widespread damage in northern Caribbean islands began to emerge Wednesday night after Hurricane Irma blasted through, bringing devastating winds and rain, CNN reports.

"Barbuda right now is literally a rubble," Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said.

"The entire housing stock was damaged," Browne said after visiting the island of 1,800. "It is just a total devastation."

Irma killed at least three people, destroyed government buildings, tore roofs from houses and left islands without power or communications.

St. Martin/St. Maarten and St. Barts also felt the fury of the Category 5 storm, one of the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, according to updates from the region.

According to Francepress, 6 people died in St. Marteen.