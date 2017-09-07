LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.69% to $2092.00, copper price down by 0.66% to $6891.00, lead price down by 1.09% to $2349.00, nickel price down by 1.88% to $11990.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $20675.00, zinc price down by 3.32% to $3089.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.