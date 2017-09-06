Trump does not rule out using military force against N. Korea

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has announced that a military strike against the North Korea is not a first-option issue, but the use of military forces is not excluded, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti.

“We will see what will happen”, Trump said.

He also added that he had a phone conversation with the President of China, which was held in a very friendly and warm atmosphere. It’s supposed that one of the main issues of the agenda was the Korean crisis.