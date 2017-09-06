Armenian Deputy FM highlights overcoming obstacles created in the result of Azerbaijan’s aggressive and provocative actions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kochayan has answered the question of Aysor.am regarding the statement of the Azerbaijani foreign minister, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Question: Mr. Kocharyan, how would you comment on the statement of the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan that allegedly everyone knows what will be discussed during the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan?

Answer: Everyone knows what the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan doesn’t: first and foremost, the obstacles created in the result of Azerbaijan’s aggressive and provocative actions should be overcome and conducive conditions should be created for the advancement of the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

The settlement itself will be based on three principles and six elements presented in five statements of the heads of the Co-Chair countries, which includes as a main element the recognition of implementation of the right to self-determination by the people of Artsakh.