Mechanisms for developing light industry discussed at Government of Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. During a consultation convened by the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan opportunities and options of expanding state assistance mechanisms to light industry were discussed. Those responsible for the development of the sphere expressed conviction that it has great potential for development and export. The participants of the consultation touched upon the issues of raising competitiveness, ensuring the affordable prices for the production and the possible risks in international markets.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the PM noted that it’s necessary to select assistance mechanisms clearly considering their effectiveness and risks. The Head of the Executive highlighted the reduction of administration and emphasized that it should be minimized. The PM instructed the stakeholders to discuss the proposals further and submit the results to the Government Staff.