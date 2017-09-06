Armenia, Japan to reciprocally protect investments – 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations celebrated at MFA Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A reception was held at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on September 6 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

During the reception Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Eiji Taguchi exchanged the congratulatory messages of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe, as well as the congratulatory messages of the foreign ministers.

During the meeting FM Nalbandian, Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and Japanese Ambassador Eiji Taguchi delivered speeches.

In his speech the Armenian Foreign Minister noted that it can be recorded with satisfaction that the Armenian-Japanese bilateral relations have dynamically developed during the past 25 years which were particularly fostered by the visit of the Armenian President to Japan in 2012.

Edward Nalbandian spoke about the results in bilateral relations achieved during the quarter century of diplomatic relations.

Minister Nalbandian pointed out the last week’s decision of the Government of Armenia to abolish visa requirements for the citizens of Japan and noted that the Government of Japan has adopted a decision to facilitate the entry of the Armenian citizens to Japan starting from September 1.

Foreign Minister Nalbandian also noted with satisfaction that the talks over the draft agreement on “Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investment between the Republic of Armenia and Japan” have ended, stressing that the signing of the agreement will foster the deepening of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Eiji Taguchi signed a grant agreement of 14 million USD aimed at improving firefighting arsenal of Armenia. According to the agreement, 36 fire engines will be acquired for replenishing the rescue units of Shirak, Lori and Syunik Provinces.