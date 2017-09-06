Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-09-17

YEREVAN, 6 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 478.26 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.50 drams to 570.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 8.33 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.51 drams to 623.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 36.39 drams to 20535.97 drams. Silver price down by 0.02 drams to 274.93 drams. Platinum price down by 16.35 drams to 15468.67 drams.