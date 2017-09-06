Syrian Army achieves “crushing victories” against ISIS, says Russian general

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian Army has achieved “crushing victories” against the Islamic State in the central and eastern parts of the country, General Sergey Rudskin, head of the general tactical department of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces said September 6, RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian general said ISIS terrorists were forced to retreat from 59 settlements.

As one of the major victories of the Syrian Army he pointed out the battle in the outskirts of Deir Ez Zor.

“The battle against terrorist groups in the Deir Ez Zor region is won, which surpasses all previous victories with its importance. The Syrian people were waiting for this for more than three years”, he said.