Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

UN accuses Syrian government in using chemical weapons in April


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The UN is accusing the Syrian government in using chemical weapons earlier in April in the country’s Idlib province the Washington Post reported.

The UN is said to possess sufficient evidence to make such accusations. This is the first time that the UN is making direct accusations against Syria for using sarin gas.

At least 83 people were killed during the attack.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration