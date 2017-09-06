Finance minister holds meeting with EBRD Armenia executive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of finance Vardan Aramyan held a meeting September 5 with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) CEO for Armenia Frans Vickers.

The sides attached importance to the effective cooperation between Armenia and the EBRD, the finance ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The finance minister appreciated EBRD’s assistance to Armenia, namely for the reforms in the procurements area and government-private sector cooperation.

The sides expressed willingness to continue efforts for the development of partnership.