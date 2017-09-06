Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

EU to make major investments in Armenia’s educational sector


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The European Union is planning to make major investments in the Armenian educational sector, EU Ambassador H.E. Piotr Switalski told a press conference dedicated to the opening of the Erasmus+ Youth information center in Armenia.

“We have two big multi-million projects, which we want to carry out in Armenia. I can’t announce the specific projects now which are planned, but I can say that significant work has been done and soon we will be able to openly and publicly speak about it”, he said.



