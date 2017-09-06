Court sentences man to 2 years imprisonment for attempted double voting in April 2 election

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A court in Aragatsotn province, Armenia, sentenced a local of Arteni village to two years imprisonment for attempted double voting during the April 2 parliamentary elections, the prosecutor general’s office said.

The man cast his ballot at 11:00 during election day, and returned an hour later in an attempt to vote again. But the e-registration system signaled the alarm.

The man was charged and criminal proceedings were launched.