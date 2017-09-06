New Syrian Ambassador presents credentials to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The new Ambassador of Syria H.E. Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim presented his credentials to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on September 6.

Following the credential ceremony, the sides held a meeting where the Armenian president congratulated the Syrian Ambassador on his appointment and wished success.

At the meeting the sides discussed the agenda of the Armenian-Syrian relations.

The president and the Ambassador exchanged ideas around the situation in Syria and in the Middle East, regional issues and challenges.

Speaking about the Syrian Crisis, President Serzh Sargsyan expressed hope that the Syrian authorities and the brotherly people of Syria, led by the country’s president, will be able to overcome the trial, and that eventually peace and stability will be established, which is in the interests of Armenia.

The Ambassador thanked the president for the reception and stressed that Syria highly values Armenia’s stance and support in establishing peace and stability in the country.

The Ambassador spoke highly of the Syrian-Armenian community, which in his words have had huge contribution in the development of the country.