Azerbaijan is gradually cut off from int’l rules of gameplay in all fields – deputy FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Statement regarding the incidents on the border must be targeted, and these statements must be done not by the mediators, but by a relevant investigative commission, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told a press briefing September 6.

Commenting on the OSCE Minsk Group’s statement on the Chinari village incident, Kocharyan noted that it fits in the logic whereby the mediators always try to make untargeted statements.

“The investigative mechanism which was being proposed was directed at this very thing that statements must be targeted and they must be done not by the mediators, but rather a relevant investigative commission. From this perspective it is no coincidence that Azerbaijan is hindering the formation of this mechanism, despite it has assumed this commitment in St. Petersburg and Vienna”, Kocharyan said.

According to the deputy FM, Azerbaijan is constantly abusing the balanced approach of the mediators, moreover it gets angry when they go beyond this balance.

Asked whether or not this will be a chance for Azerbaijan to continue aggressive actions, Kocharyan said:

“Naturally if the statements are unaddressed this first of all encourages Azerbaijan to take such actions. On the other hand, Azerbaijan is doing this very thing, but we see that this country is gradually being cut off from international rules of gameplay in all fields. This is important for us, however on the other hand Armenia shouldn’t proceed from this in feeling secure, because first of all we must rely on our own powers”.