Yerevan Mayor honored with right to fire symbolic noon-salvo in Peter and Paul Fortress, St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, who is in Saint Petersburg on an official visit at the invitation of Saint Petersburg Governor Georgi Poltavchenko, visited the Peter and Paul fortress, where he was honored with the right of firing the noon salvo of the fortress guns of September 6, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

The symbolic noon gunfire from Narishkin Tower of the fortress is fired very every day.

This tradition began in the period of Peter the Great reign. From time to time the right of firing the cannon salvo is given to honorary guests of Saint Petersburg. The Yerevan Mayor also signed the guestbook of the fortress.