EU’s Erasmus+Youth information center to be opened in Gyumri

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The European Union’s Erasmus+Youth information center will operate in Armenia from now, which will provide more coordinated assistance for the youth and organizations which are working with the youth.

Erasmus+Youth was created in 2017 and is rotating the center’s coordination to an organization operating in one of the six Eastern Partnership countries – in this case the Youth Initiative Center of Gyumri.

Piotr Switalski, the EU’s Ambassador to Armenia, said he is happy that the center is opening and he believes that Armenian youth will from now on be more involved in Erasmus+ projects.

“The European Union spends millions of Euros for the young people of the entire world and namely neighboring countries to have access to these projects and be able to use the European educational environment, participate in lessons, get acquainted with one another’s culture, improve knowledge, meet people and eventually build a very important network”, he said.

“Education is a high value in Armenia, and a huge demand for good education exists here”, he added.

Tamara Torosyan, an official of the ministry of sports and youth affairs highlighted the opening of the center.

“The ministry welcomes the opening of the center especially from the perspective that the target group is youth and youth NGOs”, she said.