Armenian minister of education & science holds meeting with World Bank delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan held a meeting with the delegation of Mercy Tembon, the World Bank’s director for South Caucasus. The delegation included the new director of World Bank’s Armenia Office Sylvie Bossoutrot, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting the minister wished productive work to Sylvie Bossoutrot. Mkrtchyan then briefed the World Bank officials on the educational programs which are implemented with assistance of the World Bank.

Expressing hope that future cooperation will be more productive, the minister emphasized the significance of the new stage of reforms in the educational sector.

Mercy Tembon said that education has a special place among World Bank projects in Armenia. Tembon expressed readiness to continue assistance for reforms.