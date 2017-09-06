Additional THAAD systems to be stationed in South Korea’s US base

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Amid heightened tension around the North Korean nuke tests, South Korea said it will station an additional four THAAD air defense systems in the country’s US military base, local media said.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems will be deployed on September 7 in the US military base 300kms from Seoul.

THAAD is designed to intercept ballistic missiles.

Russia and China are concerned over the deployment of these systems in the area. Japan on the other hand has supported the plans, saying it will contribute to peace and stability.