Armenian man found dead in Neva River, St. Petersburg


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The body of an Armenian man was found by Russian police September 5 in the Neva River in St. Petersburg, local media said.

After recovering the body from the river, law enforcement officers didn’t find traces of violence on it.

The man was reportedly a local of Shirak province, Armenia.

Police found a train ticket in his possession, suggesting he had arrived to St. Petersburg from Krasnodar.

He body was sent to the Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.



