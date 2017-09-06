Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

Spanish, Moroccan police arrest six terror suspects


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies of Spain and Morocco arrested six people who were plotting “large-scale attacks”, Spain’s interior minister said September 6.

The Spanish and Moroccan police “eliminated the jihadist terrorist group, which consisted of six people”, the statement of the interior ministry said.

Authorities said five of the terrorists were arrested in Morocco, and one in Spain.



