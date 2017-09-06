Armenia’s Olympic wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan to debut MMA career

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, Olympic silver medalist Mihran Harutyunyan will begin a career in Mixed Martial Arts.

Harutyunyan shared the post of his fellow fighter Rizvan Magomedov on Instagram, which said: “I’d like to share interesting news. The famous Greco-Roman wrestler, Olympic Champions Mihran Harutyunyan is beginning a new sports career in MMA. I have no doubts that he will achieve great heights in this sports. We already have cooperation agreements and we won’t spare efforts to achieve success”.

Harutyunyan later explained that he isn’t quitting wrestling and that he will participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.