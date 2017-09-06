US must emphasize absence of military solution in North Korea UN resolution, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Moscow will insist that the US emphasizes the absence of a military solution for the Korean Peninsula crisis in its North Korea resolution in the UN, Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on September 6.

“If I’m correct, the Americans have already prepared the resolution on North Korea, and, perhaps it isn’t appropriate to comment whether we’ll block or endorse it without having seen the text”, he said.

“We will definitely advance the necessity to emphasize the absence of any alternative to negotiations, and the absence of a military solution”, he added.