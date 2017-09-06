President of Artsakh holds meeting with ARF official
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting on September 6 with ARF Bureau member Hakob Ter-Khachatryan, the president’s office told ARMENPRESS.
ARF Artsakh central committee representative Davit Ishkhanyan was also present at the meeting.
The sides discussed the relations with the Diaspora and regional developments.
