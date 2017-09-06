Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

Suicide-bomber attempts to blow up police department in Mersin, Turkey


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A suicide bomber attempted to attack the police department in Turkey’s Mersin province on September 6. The police building is located near the national intelligence service building.

Local media said police officers opened fire at the terrorist, killing him.

Law enforcement said en explosive device was found strapped on his body.

Mersin prosecutor Mustafa Ercan said the attacker was most probably from ISIS.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration