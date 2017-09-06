One arrested as authorities probe fatal Yerevan car crash

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee of Yerevan launched a probe into the fatal car crash which killed an 11 year old girl.

Authorities said emergency personnel were notified at 12:30, September 5, that three vehicles have collided in the city’s Ajaryan Street. The three vehicles involved were an Opel, a Hummer and a Nissan.

The 11 year old girl was a passenger in the Opel.

Three others were hospitalized with injuries.

The investigation revealed that the crash was caused by a 4th vehicle, a Honda. The driver of the car has already testified.

The 27 year old driver of the Honda, who is employed by the ministry of emergency situations, was turning around his vehicle and obstacle the Hummer, who in turn attempted to avoid collision and maneuvered which led to the crash.

The Honda driver has been arrested.

The investigation continues.