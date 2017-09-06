Vice Speaker Sharmazanov visits Orbeli house-museum in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov visited the house-museum of the Orbeli brothers in Tsakhkadzor on September 5.

This year marks the 135th anniversary of renowned physiologist Levon Orbeli, and the 130th anniversary of Hovsep Orbeli, renowned orientalist, ethnographer, and founding president of Armenia’s national academy of sciences.

“The Orbeli brothers are the greats of the Armenian nation’s scientific mind, each of them have achieved global heights. Their scientific legacy is invaluable”, Sharmazanov said.

Sharmazanov said that at his initiative an event dedicated to the 130th anniversary of Hovsep Orbeli will be held in St. Peterburg’s Tauride Palace Septemebr 25-26.