Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

3.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Azerbaijan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan’s Gabala region, according to local media.

The tremors were 10km beneath the earth’s crust.

The earthquake almost wasn’t felt at all by locals.

 

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration