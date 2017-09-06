EEU-Iran talks nearing completion, says Russian official

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations with Iran around partnership with the Eurasian Economic Union are nearing completion, Russia’s first Vice PM Igor Shuvalov said during the Eastern Economic Conference in Vladivostok.

“We are negotiating with Singapore, and we are close to completing talks with Iran”, he said, mentioning that the negotiations are difficult.

Earlier the minister for trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mrs. Veronica Nikishina said they might ask for a mandate in October to sign a temporary deal with Iran regarding EEU free trade zone. The talks with Iran are proceeding for more than 8 months.