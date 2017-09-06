Germany issues Turkey travel warning again

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The German foreign ministry has once again issued a travel warning to its citizens planning to visit Turkey, Deutsche Welle reports.

The ministry reminded that after the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, many Germans have been arrested in the country.

The ministry said arrests are even probable in tourism zones.

People who hold both German and Turkish citizenships, or who have personal ties to Turkey are at greater risk.

The German FM Mr. Gabriel mentioned that the statement is another reminder about the existing threats in Turkey.

According to the German foreign ministry, 54 of their citizens are currently imprisoned in Turkey.