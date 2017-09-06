US celebrities set for Hand in Hand telethon for Harvey relief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Numerous US celebrities, including actors and musicians, will participate in the Hand in Hand telethon for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Proceeds will go to United Way, Habitat for humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, Direct Relief, the organizers of the event said.

The telethon will take place September 12 E.T. 20:00.

Hollywood actors George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler and many more.

According to latest reports, 60 people died as result of the hurricane.