Lebanese-Armenian Alex Demirdjian wins 3rd place at Spa 24 Hours race in Belgium

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese Armenian race-car driver Alex Demirdjian has won the 3rd place at the world-famous Total 24 Hours of Spa race in Belgium, which is part of the Blancpain GT Series, Asbarez reports.

Some 64 cars began the race at the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit but only 35 finished the challenging feat. Demirdjian and his Ferrari AF Corse teammates Nicolas Minassian, Davide Rizzo, and Toni Vilander came in 3rd place, a major achievement in the racing world.

The Total 24 Hours of Spa race is widely recognized as one of the most difficult races across the globe, due both to the continuous 24 hours of driving and the challenging weather conditions characteristic of the region. Demirdjian recognized the race as an important opportunity to represent both the Armenian and Lebanese communities, honoring the history of his people and creating hope for their future.

The Ferrari 488 GT3 that Demirdjian raced in proudly displayed the red, blue, and orange colors of the Armenian flag with the words “Drive for Life” just below. The front of the racecar displayed the Lebanese flag with the country’s national Cedar tree leading the way.

It was a wonderful feeling to cross the Armenian and Lebanese flags across the finish line,” said Demirdjian. “This achievement really goes to show that teamwork is more important than any individual endeavor, and I hope future generations will be inspired to work together in pursuit of their ambitions while honoring their history.”

Prior to this event, Demirdjian raced in the Blancpain GT Endurance Race in Monza, Italy where he won 1st place with his Ferrari AF Corse teammates Davide Rizzo and Abbie Eaton.