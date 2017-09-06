Yerevan Mayor departs for St. Petersburg on official visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan and his delegation departed for St. Petersburg on an official visit at the invitation of Governor Georgy Poltavchenko, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

“Days of Yerevan in St. Petersburg” will be held in the second largest Russian city September 6-8.

On the sidelines of the event, several official meetings are scheduled, along with round table discussions on tourism, healthcare, public education, investments.

Numerous cultural events presenting the city of Yerevan will also be held.