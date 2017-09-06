Trump gives Congress 6 months to “legalize DACA”

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday scrapped an Obama-era program that protects from deportation immigrants brought illegally into the United States as children, delaying implementation until March and giving a gridlocked Congress six months to decide the fate of almost 800,000 young people, Reuters reports.

As the so-called Dreamers who have benefited from the five-year-old program were plunged into uncertainty, business and religious leaders, mayors, governors, Democratic lawmakers, unions, civil liberties advocates and former Democratic President Barack Obama all condemned Trump’s move.

The action was announced by Jeff Sessions, the US Attorney General, who called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program an unconstitutional overreach by Obama. There will be an “orderly, lawful wind-down,” Sessions said.

Later, Trump tweeted that lawmakers now had six months to “legalize DACA” and that if they did not, he would “revisit this issue!”